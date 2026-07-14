Ero Copper Corp. $ERO Stake Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 991,365 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Ero Copper worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,670,422 shares of the company's stock worth $330,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,827,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,987,000 after purchasing an additional 273,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,546,856 shares of the company's stock worth $72,051,000 after buying an additional 1,112,428 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 11.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,507,087 shares of the company's stock worth $50,794,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ero Copper by 82.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,632 shares of the company's stock worth $29,919,000 after buying an additional 803,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE ERO opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 31.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp NYSE: ERO is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

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