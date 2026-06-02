Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Stock Holdings Lessened by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 668,483 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $45,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 195,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.46% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 97.64%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CFO Robert Webb Salisbury sold 5,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $186,529.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $264,922.80. This represents a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Joseph Peil sold 19,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $630,989.70. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,456,452.50. This trade represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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