Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 66,748 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $293.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Essex Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $286.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ESS opened at $277.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.46 and a fifty-two week high of $294.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $484.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.59 per share. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.40%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $669,003.30. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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