Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Stock Position Boosted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $263.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust's payout ratio is 78.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $291.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

