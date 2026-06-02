Ethic Inc. Buys 119,370 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409,553 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 119,370 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.9% of Ethic Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $449,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled RTX Spark , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced the Vera CPU , Vera Rubin systems, and the DSX platform for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Article Title

The company also introduced the , systems, and the for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Multiple partners, including TSMC, Foxconn, CoreWeave, ABB, Cadence, and Siemens , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Article Title

Multiple partners, including , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Neutral Sentiment: There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Article Title

There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also raised concerns about valuation and competition, including commentary that rival chipmakers and Chinese alternatives could challenge NVIDIA’s growth trajectory over time. Article Title

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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