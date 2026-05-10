Ethic Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:UNP opened at $264.38 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $274.79. The company has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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