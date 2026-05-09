Ethic Inc. Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,477 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Prologis by 6,069.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its position in Prologis by 240.1% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $417,411,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Up 1.2%

Prologis stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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