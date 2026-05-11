Ethic Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,600.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,099.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $630.62 and a one year high of $1,662.00. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

More Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,192 shares of company stock valued at $120,720,004. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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