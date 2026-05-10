Ethic Inc. Purchases 14,225 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,808 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 18.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company's stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,713,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company's stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company's stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $5,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva's payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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