EULAV Asset Management Buys 50,000 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CoreWeave by 8,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 604,156 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $14,814,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 7.1%

CRWV opened at $100.39 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,806,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,894,678.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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