EULAV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,589,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,643,309,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,538,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,340,556,000 after purchasing an additional 96,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,590,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,745,889,000 after purchasing an additional 221,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,567,410,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,041,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MRSH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:MRSH opened at $165.37 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

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