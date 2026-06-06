EULAV Asset Management Has $20.97 Million Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Strategy were worth $20,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the software maker's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,989 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 10,930 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,592 shares of the software maker's stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.49. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Texas Capital upgraded Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Strategy

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,649 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,729. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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