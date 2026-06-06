EULAV Asset Management Sells 20,000 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,813 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Stryker were worth $35,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $305.71 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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