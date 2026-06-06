EULAV Asset Management Sells 30,595 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 30,595 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.9% of EULAV Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $70,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,968,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $658,656,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,481.05 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $670.00 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,462.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,527.05. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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