EULAV Asset Management Sells 33,003 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,003 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $28,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.6%

HOOD opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Article Title

Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Positive Sentiment: FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Article Title

FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues expanding beyond basic brokerage with advisor-network, AI, and wealth-management initiatives, which investors may see as a path to higher-quality recurring revenue. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,017,110.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,493,427 shares in the company, valued at $280,836,596.53. This trade represents a 7.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 571,602 shares of company stock worth $41,959,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Get Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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