Eurizon Asset Management Hungary Ltd. Invests $976,000 in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Eurizon Asset Management Hungary Ltd. acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Block makes up approximately 13.8% of Eurizon Asset Management Hungary Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 44,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $90,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 479,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,876,033.48. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,874,146.02. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,680 shares of company stock worth $13,774,881. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Arete Research raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Block from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.56. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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