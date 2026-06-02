Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,298 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $211,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,668 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,725.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 450,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 425,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,273,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,117,000 after acquiring an additional 399,286 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE ARE opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here