Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 214,751 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $32,004,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.30.

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Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.90 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 106.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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