Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,465,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $659,740,000. Tesla comprises 2.1% of Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Tesla (TSLA) Moves Closer to Robotaxi Launch after Texas Driverless Approval

Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Tesla Reclaims No. 1 Position In Global Battery EV Race

Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Positive Sentiment: European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Tesla EV Registrations In Europe Spike. The Stock Is Closing In On A Buy Point.

European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals.

Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value.

There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value. Negative Sentiment: Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Tesla's robotaxi fleet in Texas is still playing catch-up to Waymo

Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage said Tesla’s FSD rollout and robotaxi progress were being overshadowed by Waymo’s lead, adding pressure to the company’s autonomous vehicle narrative.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $435.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.84 and a 200-day moving average of $416.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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