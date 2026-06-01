Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,786,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.16% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,735.40. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MHK opened at $107.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mohawk Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mohawk Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mohawk Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here