Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,810,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,720,397,000 after purchasing an additional 425,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PDD by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,827 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 6,168,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $815,320,000 after purchasing an additional 590,869 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDD by 25.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,139,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $84.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter. PDD had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting PDD

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

Positive Sentiment: One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. PDD Holdings: Unjustified Sell-Off, Strong Buy

One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Benchmark price target cut

Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Barclays downgrade

Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Negative Sentiment: PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. PDD Holdings Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates

PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. Negative Sentiment: Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Temu Hit With €200 Million EU Fine

Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or continued securities-fraud investigations tied to PDD, which can weigh on sentiment and increase headline risk for shareholders. Securities Fraud Investigation Continues

PDD Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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