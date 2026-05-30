Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 565,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $186,881,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 33,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,920,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $633,943,000 after buying an additional 43,624 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare said it will eliminate prior authorization requirements for nearly two-thirds of pediatric services by year-end. That could reduce administrative friction, improve patient/provider relations, and support customer satisfaction. Reuters article

UnitedHealthcare said it will eliminate prior authorization requirements for nearly two-thirds of pediatric services by year-end. That could reduce administrative friction, improve patient/provider relations, and support customer satisfaction. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on UNH to $492 from $444 and kept an Outperform rating, citing an EPS recovery outlook. Higher price targets from analysts can help reinforce investor confidence. Yahoo Finance article

Bernstein raised its price target on UNH to $492 from $444 and kept an Outperform rating, citing an EPS recovery outlook. Higher price targets from analysts can help reinforce investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway fully exited its UNH stake, which is drawing attention to valuation and regulatory risks. While not necessarily a fundamental change, the sale may weigh on sentiment around the stock. Yahoo Finance article

Berkshire Hathaway fully exited its UNH stake, which is drawing attention to valuation and regulatory risks. While not necessarily a fundamental change, the sale may weigh on sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against a UnitedHealth insurance unit, alleging more than $100 million in Medicaid fraud tied to inflated illness severity claims. The lawsuit adds legal and reputational risk for UNH. Investing.com article

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $379.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $336.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $344.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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