Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $27,949,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manske Wealth Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 4,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $90.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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