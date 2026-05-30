Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 1,297,933 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,297,933 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $123,890,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $26,955,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,384,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here