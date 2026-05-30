Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 1,314,776 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,314,776 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $213,286,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.7% of Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Intercontinental Exchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3%

ICE stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Key Intercontinental Exchange News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,001 shares of company stock worth $1,847,820 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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