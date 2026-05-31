Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 43,629 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,629 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 408.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $549,190,000 after acquiring an additional 716,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,410,575,000 after acquiring an additional 162,638 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,512.2% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 170,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $133,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,068.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,047.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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