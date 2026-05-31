Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 97,632 Stryker Corporation $SYK

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,632 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $34,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $305.73 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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