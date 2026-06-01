Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 97,786 Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,968,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.62.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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