Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Position in AECOM $ACM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,298 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 105.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $550,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,158 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,553,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 14.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after acquiring an additional 618,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 103.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The stock's 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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