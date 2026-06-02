Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,919,000 after buying an additional 806,336 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 142,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts: Sign Up

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ACI opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio is 212.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Albertsons Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Albertsons Companies wasn't on the list.

While Albertsons Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here