Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 556,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,020,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Archer Daniels Midland at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.59. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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