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Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Avery Dennison logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. opened a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter, buying 23,721 shares valued at about $4.3 million.
  • Avery Dennison reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.47 and revenue of $2.30 billion, and it also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $2.43 to $2.53 per share.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share from $0.94, bringing the annualized payout to $4.00 and the yield to about 2.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,721 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $155.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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