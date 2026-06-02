Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock worth $789,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock worth $186,647,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,394,724 shares of the company's stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 172,256 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $4,658,788.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,462,706.70. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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