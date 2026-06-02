Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $255.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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