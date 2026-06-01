Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,162 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $13,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $215.00 to $184.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BX

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $3,775,461.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 899,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,169,363.51. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,375,000. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,355,303 shares of company stock worth $264,789,896 and sold 7,532,518 shares worth $30,496,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BX opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Blackstone's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's payout ratio is presently 118.67%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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