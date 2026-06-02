Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after buying an additional 1,037,083 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $93,865,000 after buying an additional 545,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $329.76 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,450 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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