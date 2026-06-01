Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on KR

More Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Further Reading

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