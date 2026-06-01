Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 127,985 Sempra Energy $SRE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $109,066.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,598.08. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.44 per share, for a total transaction of $93,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,440. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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