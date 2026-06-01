Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 131,985 General Motors Company $GM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,985 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $10,734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 538,548 shares of company stock worth $44,241,546 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

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General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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