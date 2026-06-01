Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 2,090 NVR, Inc. $NVR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $15,242,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.07% of NVR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 13.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,102.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6,362.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,046.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,501.01 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $94.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7,649.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here