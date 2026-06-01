Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 55,781 Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,781 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $9,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts: Sign Up

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $248.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.93 and a 1 year high of $264.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Marathon Petroleum's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,054.50. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Petroleum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here