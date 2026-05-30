Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 846,677 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 846,677 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $165,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,291,058 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $446,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $225.85 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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