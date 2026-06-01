Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $10.16 Million in Eversource Energy $ES

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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