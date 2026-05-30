Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $104.81 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603,821 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $104,814,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $305.68 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.76 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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