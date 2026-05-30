Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $109.03 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,428 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $109,033,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Motorola Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $403.01 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $428.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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