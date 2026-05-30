Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $117.43 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 956,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $117,430,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,075,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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