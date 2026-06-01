Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $12.33 Million in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,332,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $2,860,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Hershey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,954 shares of the company's stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company's stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hershey by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,366 shares of the company's stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,198,599.50. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $194.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $239.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Hershey's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

About Hershey

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

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