Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $13.69 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,278 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $13,694,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.41 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,103,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,239.08. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,217. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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