Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $164.97 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 893,549 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $164,968,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 7,100 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $6,070,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,754,036 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $323,093,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Morgan Stanley raises price target

Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. ARR growth article

Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. AI security narrative article

Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. Negative Sentiment: EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Insider sale article

EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on near-term fundamentals, pointing to rising acquisition costs, share dilution, and a mixed outlook heading into Q3 earnings. Q3 earnings outlook article

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 400 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $94,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,604,295.20. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,660 shares of company stock valued at $21,346,475. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 9.3%

PANW opened at $281.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $283.71. The company has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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