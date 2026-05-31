Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $19.63 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,223 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $19,630,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,322 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.79.

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Key Headlines Impacting Agilent Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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